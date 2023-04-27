The move follows the government announcing two consultations over the issue after campaigns from York Central MP Rachael Maskell and others.

Last year, the Labour MP introduced a Private Members Bill to tackle the impact she says short term holiday lets are having on cities like York.

Her Bill set out to license such premises and allow local councils to introduce controls and inspections. The Bill received its second reading in December 2022.

Consultations set in battle for better regulation for Airbnbs in York

Earlier this month, the government announced one consultation on using planning rules to regulate such lets, such as a new class of housing use. The other, concerned registration and certification of such properties.

Hospitality bosses in York and North Yorkshire have been discussing the issue in recent years, also backing Ms Maskell in her campaign.

Adam Wardale, chair of HAY (Hospitality Association York), says there is a place for amny kinds of accommodation, including Air BnB, in a city or county’s offering to visitors.

Government action on Airbnbs in city backed by York Labour

“However, the unrestricted growth of such premises is harming the growth of the accommodation sector as well as the wider community.

“We have staff across all sectors struggling to find affordable housing in the city as many are turned into short term let properties, but the major concern is around safety of these properties as they are not required to follow the same strict health and safety as hotels and other businesses.”

Philip Bolson, chairman of the York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Hospitality Forum, says the issue has been discussed at recent forum meetings.

A clear policy was needed to ensure a level playing field between the various types of providers.

The business consultant added: “The matter is complex and one that touches on many issues including local housing and affordability, fair competition, and quality tourism.”

York hotelier Simon Mahon has called it ‘fantastic’ the city’s MP Rachael Maskell is “leading from the front” on the issue, attracting the support of local MPs across the country.

RACHAEL MASKELL: We need much better controls on Airbnb 'party houses'

Air BnB has value, he says, and has helped the accommodation sector raise its game, but its unchecked growth is a real cause for concern. Other cities across the world are regulating such holiday lets for reasons including health and safety, plus security.

The general manager of the Grand, York, said: “Air BnB also offer very limited service and so they offer limited levels of employment for local people.”

He added: “The real concern remains that the growth of Air BnB means that housing becomes unaffordable for many and this is seen throughout the country. Rents are pushed up and this means local communities, young people and workers are pushed out”.

To have you say, go to: https://dcms.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4T0bgUqgX19joKG