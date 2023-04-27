William’s Den, which celebrates its sixth anniversary this year, is in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire and is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver.

On Monday (May 1) the venue launches with TV family favourite Bluey and a big blue inflatable assault course.

Tor said the attraction had had a successful Easter holiday period with hundreds of families flocking to the site.

The 175, the biggest inflatable assault course in the north of England at William's Den near York (Image: William's Den)

Tor said: “As we all know, these are challenging times, with the cost-of-living crisis making a real difference to everyone’s disposable incomes.

"So we were delighted that we have been busy so far this year as we strive to make William’s Den one of the finest family tourist destinations in the north of England.

"Last year’s brand-new attractions included a mouth-watering homemade ice cream parlour and a new tepee with a decking area with the highlight being that planning permission was granted for a camping site, which is now fully open.

“We made huge strides last year but know that we cannot stand still, so we’re adding to our amazing play days with fun events and, have introduced our Play Pioneers, who will be entertaining everyone on site and making each trip to William’s Den unique. There will be two pioneers on site every Saturday, Sunday and during school holidays, who are brilliant at co-ordinating activities and working with children and families.

"We’re very excited to be hosting Bluey on the first Bank Holiday as we know she’s in high demand among children and their parents. We’re hoping that she’ll enjoy seeing all of the indoor and outdoor play features we have here and maybe will even inspire some imaginative adventures for our visitors.

“For our Spring Adventures, we’re featuring the 175, the biggest inflatable assault course in the north of England. It’s suitable for all ages so parents and children can enjoy this together, it’s incredibly fun.

“Our attractions, together with the camping site, underline that William’s Den is an attraction for all the family, not just children. Our homemade ice cream and wood-fired pizzas reinforce our reputation for award-winning food, while the camping site provides the opportunities for families to escape from the pressures of modern life and to enjoy our beautiful East Yorkshire countryside.

“We are open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am so why not reconnect over a den build, explore the woods, or retreat to the indoor Den in wet weather? Put down those devices and enjoy that feeling of getting away from it all in the fresh East Yorkshire Wolds air.”

Fun for children and adults alike (Image: William's Den)