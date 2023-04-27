The Conservative MP also congratulated his Labour counterpart for securing the ‘important’ debate on the issue.

Mr Sturdy told the House: “As a neighbouring MP, I support every point she has put forward. She is right to raise the point about the social isolation this is causing for people with disabilities who need access to our great city and its centre.”

He then asked Ms Maskell if the policy from the ruling Lib-Dem Green coalition running City of York Council discriminated against rural communities.

Rachael Maskell responds to reaction on Westminster debate

“People from those communities with blue badges who need access to the city centre cannot access it at the moment because they do not have the required public transport.

“A lot of small rural communities are being left behind because of this policy,” Mr Sturdy added.

Ms Maskell said she agreed with Mr Study on this, which she said was due to poorer public transport provision.

In the debate, no Liberal Democrat or Green Party MPs spoke, with Ms Maskell also gaining vocal from a Member of the Democratic Unionist Party.