The MP repeated her promise following the Tuesday night debate in Parliament on the issue.

Lee Rowley responds to Rachael Maskell MP in Westminster debate

Ms Maskell said after the debate: “I was pleased to be able to bring this urgent debate to Parliament and am grateful to the Minister for his supportive comments, stating the Governments concern for the actions of the Council in York.

“Disabled people must not be denied access to our city.”

She continued: “The reality is that York has not committed to or engaged in a fair consultation, has not co-produced a solution with disabled people who are seriously impeded, and has failed to consider all options available. It is simply shameful. Blue Badge holders are locked out.”

City of York Council responds to Rachael Maskell debate in House

The MP added: “The Council Executive should hang their heads in disgrace. A Labour Government and a Labour-led Council would not tolerate this and would reverse the ban."

In the debate, Ms Maskell called for the council to work with partners, including the disabled, to develop a “security and audit plan”, with help from central government.

At barrier entry points, disabled people could gain entry by technologies including camera recognition and QR codes, she said.