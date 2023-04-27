Lost Keys are a steampunk-styled alternative rock band whose members study at York College.

The group, who are all 18, includes Cas Whitehead, a former Norton College pupil, Ben Bramhill from Selby, El Plumridge, who lives in York, Leah Binks from Catterick.

All four are studying Music Performance and Production.

Cas said: "We predominantly perform a selection of covers spanning many music genres, from bands such as Fleetwood Mac, Muse and My Chemical Romance, along with a growing catalogue of original music.

"Ben, an upcoming music producer is on guitar and vocals, El is a guitarist Leah, drummer and vocalist and myself bass guitarist and also on vocals.

"Since playing our first show together in June 2022, Lost Keys have been performing throughout the York area at local events such as Wheldrake festival, providing an energetic and lively experience for viewers across the city. With the release of our original music on the horizon, we hope to use the coming year to take our band to the next level, aiming to play more local shows and hopefully some further afield."

The Lost Keys next gig will be at the Fulford Arms in York on Wednesday, May 10 at 7.30 pm.

For tickets go to https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/lost-keys-room-the-fulford-arms-tickets/13096495

For more information on the Lost Keys go to https://www.facebook.com/Lost-Keys