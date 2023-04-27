New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of North Yorkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rusty Shears at 3 Silver Street, Whitby, North Yorkshire; rated on April 19
• Rated 5: Coast Cafe at Bottoms Lane, High Hawsker, Whitby, North Yorkshire; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: PSN Trading at Filey Golf Club, West Avenue, Filey, North Yorkshire; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: Antiques And Home at 9 Murray Street, Filey, North Yorkshire; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Charlotte's at 40 Belle Vue Street, Filey, North Yorkshire; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Kayleigh's Cafe at 1a John Street, Filey, North Yorkshire; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: The Edge (Whitby) at 13 Bridge Street, Whitby, North Yorkshire; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Relish Kitchen And Coffee at 8 Waterhouse Lane, Scarborough, North Yorkshire; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: The Flask Inn at Flask Inn, Blacksmith Hill, Fylingdales, Whitby; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Stained Glass Centre at 4 Killerby Lane, Cayton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Frothies Coffee Bar at 3 Union Street, Filey, North Yorkshire; rated on March 15 •
Rated 5: Inn On The Moor at Mill Green Way, Goathland, Whitby, North Yorkshire; rated on March 14
• Rated 4: Humble Pie N Mash at 163 Church Street, Whitby, North Yorkshire; rated on March 28
• Rated 4: The Cat's Pyjamas at 1 - 2 Marine Parade, St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, North Yorkshire; rated on March 15 Pubs, bars and nightclubs And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lady Ediths Holiday Park at Row Brow Farm, Lady Ediths Drive, Scarborough; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Duke Of Wellington at 2 West Lane, Danby, Whitby, North Yorkshire; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Prince Of Wales Inn at 2 Castle Road, Scarborough, North Yorkshire; rated on February 17
Takeaways Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Bakers Snacks at Coble Landing, The Beach, Filey, North Yorkshire; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Cappleman's at 79a Murchison Street, Scarborough, North Yorkshire; rated on March 3
• Rated 4: Mill Lane Stables at Mill Lane, Brayton, Selby, North Yorkshire; rated on March 20
• Rated 4: Peking Chef at 40 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, North Yorkshire; rated on March 10
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here