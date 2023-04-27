A New Zealand company’s whose UK division is based in York has sold its Customer Screening and Transaction Monitoring SaaS (Software as a Service) solution to a third UK building society.
The Leek Building Society will be using Jade ThirdEye to enhance their ability to detect Money Laundering and Financial Crime.
Andrew Davies, MLRO, Leek Building Society, said: “Jade ThirdEye automates our transaction and customer screening, freeing up time and resources for the financial crime team to do what they do best, investigate suspicious activity and protect our members from money laundering and financial crime.”
He continued: “Jade ThirdEye provides us with the flexibility to create, manage and change Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime rules to react rapidly to changing risks. As a cloud-based managed service, the solution is particularly attractive as it is automatically and regularly updated.”
