Olivia will be responsible for bringing innovative and creative solutions as well as for strategic planning.

Olivia was previously Brand Account Executive at All About Food, where she worked on the Nando’s account. Here, she focused on shopper marketing, working with retail and design agencies, presenting brand plans to trade, and managing the trade marketing spend.

In 2022, Mighty Fine became part of the Serious Sweet Company family in Harrogate. The brand has grown significantly in recent years, with handcrafted honeycomb chocolates now available in major supermarkets across the UK including Waitrose, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Amazon, and many independent retailers.

SSC Brands Head of Marketing Jonathan Burr said of Olivia: “Her passion for FMCG marketing, the brand, and her previous experience will be an asset to the business, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Olivia in the coming months, as we plan for 2024 and beyond.”