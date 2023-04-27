John has served as a Conservative - and this final term as an Independent - councillor for the village. Before this he was a Conservative party agent in West Yorkshire - and also to a former York MP - and I have always found him jolly and approachable. He’s always had the village at heart.

No doubt as a Xerophile specialist (cacti) his hobby will remind him of some of his ‘sharp and prickly’ times in politics!

Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe