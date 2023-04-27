I should like to pay tribute to local Bishopthorpe councillor John Galvin, who is retiring from public service.
John has served as a Conservative - and this final term as an Independent - councillor for the village. Before this he was a Conservative party agent in West Yorkshire - and also to a former York MP - and I have always found him jolly and approachable. He’s always had the village at heart.
No doubt as a Xerophile specialist (cacti) his hobby will remind him of some of his ‘sharp and prickly’ times in politics!
Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article