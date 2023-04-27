Yet the multiple posts in Acomb are supposed to be part of an improvement scheme.

Viewed in the Press photos they could almost be a leapfrog course, excruciatingly painful if you get it wrong. Or perhaps a cyclist slalom of the kind favoured by younger elements with daredevil tendencies that like a challenge, especially an irresistible one like this. Or street skittles, perhaps?

Upmarket bollards with a touch of gold or no-expense-spared classical Doric, Ionic or Corinthian styles might enhance the scheme.

Perhaps only time will tell if this expensive set of street furniture serves a useful purpose. Just so long as Acomb continues to thrive.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York

...With reference to the article about the Acomb bollards in The Press - this is just another example of City of York Council wanting to close more streets to traffic and encourage people to do out-of-town shopping, to the detriment of local traders.

A lot of people park in Front Street and do local shopping before and after the road is closed.

If you look at the picture of the line of bollards, there is no room to park and open car doors without the danger of hitting a bollard, unless you park well away from the kerb and restrict the passage of through traffic.

Will the council pay for repairs to car doors if they are damaged by this hare-brained scheme?

A.P. Cox, Heath Close