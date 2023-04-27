EMERGENCY crews have been called in after two people have been spotted on a York rooftop.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 8.11pm last (April 26) to Davygate in the city centre.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from York responded to a report of two people seen on the roof of a building.
"On the arrival of fire crews, all persons were on ground level and in police custody.
"No action was required by the fire service."
