The county's police were out on patrol on Monday night into Tuesday morning (April 25) when officers stopped a white Ford Transit van.

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.

He said: "We stopped the vehicle at Wetherby Services with assistance from colleagues.

"I admire the driver's honesty when he told me he had no licence or insurance and it was only going one way and his van was seized.

"A familiar smell and a positive Drug Wipe meant the drivers day got worse as he was arrested and an evidential blood sample taken which will be sent for analysis.

"Another potential killer off the road."

The Drug Wipe showing a positive result (Image: Paul Cording)