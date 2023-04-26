Fire crews were called out to a fire in a North Yorkshire home today (April 26).
Crews responded to the call at 3:45pm at a property in Biggin, near Selby.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said that the fire was out on arrival of the crews.
They said: “Crews ventilated property, removed appliance outside and gave advice.”
