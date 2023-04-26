Cizzle Biotechnology has agreed to further develop and validate its CIZ 1B biomarker technology for early stage cancer diagnosis and other potential applications in cancer therapy.

This includes evaluating its proprietary biomarker for detecting a range of cancers in addition to the existing programme for early lung cancer detection.

The 12-month R&D agreement with the University of York builds on earlier and existing research, extending the work until September 25 2024.

As in previous agreements, Cizzle Biotechnology will own all intellectual property rights arising from the work which strengthens its position in creating new solutions for early cancer diagnostics and therapeutic tools.

Cizzle Biotechnology was a spin out from the University of York based on research and development by Professor Dawn Coverley at the University and the first company from the university to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The company says it has a proven and long-term commitment to work with the University of York which provides access to its leading-edge research facilities and expertise.

Allan Syms, Executive Chairman of Cizzle Biotechnology, said: “I am delighted to further extend our relationship with the University of York and in particular the leading-edge research being a carried out in Professor Dawn Coverley’s laboratories.

“The continuity and commitment of the researchers at the University has been a key building block in the development and commercialization of the CIZ1B biomarker for early cancer diagnosis.

“The current research programme has met some critical milestones, especially in optimising the platform and antibodies required to scale up and bring to market our diagnostic tests for early stage cancer detection.

“This new agreement will continue our access to state of the art research facilities and world leading scientists as we pursue our plans to bring early detection tests for lung cancer and potentially other forms of cancer.”

Details of Cizzle Biotechnology can be found at: https://cizzlebiotechnology.com/