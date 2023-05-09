People who live in Wigginton Road say the changes in their road relate to the development of almost 300 apartments - the Cocoa Works, in Haxby Road - which is opposite their homes and is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Map of Wigginton Road and Haxby Road (Image: Google Maps)

Cliff Dalton, a spokesman for the Wigginton Road Action Group, told The Press that four resident parking spaces will be lost as part of the work around the site to make room for a pedestrian island.

However, Cliff said the parking spaces were essential as people park in the road to avoid paying for the York Hospital car park, leaving no other space along the terrace.

He added he was worried about his wife struggling to park near their house as she is a Blue Badge holder.

The site of the Cocoa Works flats (Image: Supplied)

He said: "This is dangerous for people with mobility issues, we get boy racers zooming by. I am petrified my wife will be hit.

"The council has no idea what being a Blue Badge holder means, they need to be able to park safely outside their own home.

“We have not been informed of any parking alternatives. There is a private car park by the street, but it costs £100 a month. I even tried putting in a planning application to build a driveway for my wife.

“The whole terrace is surprised and disappointed. We have never been consulted or informed about this by anyone and the council refuses to listen to us."

Cliff said the council also felled eight mature trees without notifying residents to make room for the Cocoa Works entrance.

Cliff said: "We were woken up by the zooming sound of chainsaws one morning, and our hearts were broken to see the trees being cut down.

"There are now lots of gaps where the trees were chopped at the base. The council just said they would replant the trees."

The group went to the local Ombudsman and said they were told the council’s planning officers have classified every report as a ‘non-material’ planning variation, citing the Cocoa Works’ original 2017 application as their approval for everything.

He said this means that the council can legally go through with each decision without consulting the residents.

Cliff said: “We had no intention of standing in the way of the Cocoa Works development.

“We welcome the new housing options, the investment in the area and the communal and community services that the Chocolate Works would bring and are willing to work with them.

“But we did expect to have some say on decisions that affected our homes most directly along the terrace.

“The council has shown no interest whatsoever in speaking with us or even just letting us know as a courtesy about key planning proposals that would take place right outside our own front doors."

The Press has contacted City of York Council for a response and will publish it as soon as we have it.