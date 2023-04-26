Initially, two of the team will be trained to use the devices and in CPR - Louise Harrison an assistant manager in tax and Ryan Bentley an associate in audit and accounts.

Every year in the UK there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. However, fewer than one in 10 people survive. This is partly because public-access defibrillators are used in less than 10 per cent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

Clive Owen LLP says it is committed to workplace wellbeing and has already invested in mental health training for its management team. It’s also trained an additional seven Mental Health First Aiders as a wellbeing support team to help their teams as needed.

Rosemary Anderson, tax partner and head of the York office at Clive Owen LLP said: “The defibrillator is a vital piece of equipment for our colleagues, and also for the wider community.”

Louise Harrison said: “I wanted to undertake this training because it gives me the confidence to help someone who needs it. It is a skill that will be invaluable in every aspect of my life.

“It is typical of the firm to offer this opportunity.”