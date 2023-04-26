The Merchant Adventurers of the City of York has been training apprentices since it was founded in 1357 and built the Merchant Adventurers Hall in Fossgate.

The charitable trust is to fund two new education projects this Spring, promising fresh opportunities to local schools.

It follows centuries of support to business from the trust, which has helped many people grow successful businesses and become Merchant Adventurers themselves.

Dr Delma Tomlin, governor of the Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York, says the trust aims to support business and enterprise education.

“We are thrilled to announced two new education opportunities starting this spring, continuing the 665 year old history of the company by supporting young people in the local area.”

The Merchant Adventurers is working with the 13-school York Independent and State School Partnership (York ISSP) and York University to offer 40 Year Ten pupils the opportunity to take part in an innovative Business and Enterprise project.

Starting this April, led by ISSP teachers and mentored by York businesses, the students will build a business - from identifying a need, to developing and designing a product through to marketing it - which will culminate in a presentation to York business leaders in the Merchants Hall.

The Medieval hall, built in 1357, will be centre stage for the second project, The Merchant Adventurers’ Experience.

Key Stage 2 classes from all of York’s primary schools are invited to a fully funded school visit focused on key areas of their curriculum. The history of the Hall and Company will be explored through interactive games, discovery and activities, with visits tailored to suit various topics.

Fellow Merchant Adventurers governor Joe Horsley said: “We hope to inspire the children with our stories and give them the opportunity to learn more about their city and how it flourished in trade.

“We are committed to support local primary schools and help teachers bring history to life. We understand parents and schools are trying to balance tight budgets, these visits are fully funded and include transport. All children will also be given a voucher to come back to the Hall with their families for a free visit.”

For further information free school visits please contact Rebecca Francis, charity.admin@merchantshallyork.org .

The move follows the Merchant Adventurers announcing plans to run a charity beer festival this summer in association with Brew York, aiming to raise £10,000.

Details of the Merchant Adventurers can be found at: https://www.merchantshallyork.org/