‘Something Old, Something New’ brings to life the stories of weddings in the region as told through the people who live here and the outfits they wore. As well as delving into the Museum’s own costume collection, the exhibition features dresses on loan from members of the community.

Museum Director Jennifer Smith said: “It's been wonderful to have the opportunity to meet with so many couples and share their stories.

"The exhibition features dozens of bridal gowns and lots of photos as we’ve tried to show the breadth and variety of weddings in the region.”

The exhibition was planned and developed with support from across Ryedale and the North York Moors.

Jennifer added: “We always say that we share the stories of the people of the region, this time we’ve been able to work directly with our community to do this, taking a strongly collaborative approach that has been really important to us.

“We think visitors will be surprised by the variety on display and enjoy the changes in fashions and glimpses into the personalities and priorities of the couples featured. Each dress has its own story to tell.”

With wedding-day attire from a range of historical periods, the exhibition includes wartime bridal gowns that would have been created by saving ration coupons.

Jennifer added: “It would have meant going without other clothes throughout the year.

"There are also some fun outfits from the 1960s and 70s, including a shorter wedding dress from 1963, when hemlines were starting to rise, and a crocheted outfit featuring a hood, inspired by the film Doctor Zhivago.”

At the other end of the spectrum is a Victorian gown, from the Museum's own collection.

“It was worn in the 1880s by a Ryedale lady named Ena Johnson,” said Jennifer.

“Although the majority of dresses featured are white, Ena’s is a beautiful purple taffeta, built up at the back with a bustle - the section of undergarment that supported the ruffled rear.

"It wouldn’t have been comfortable, but it was clearly well-made. We’ve chosen to display the bustle separately so that visitors can get a better idea of how it worked.”

As well as showcasing bridal gowns, the exhibition is rich with behind-the-scenes stories too.

Jennifer said: “There are some brilliant near-misses, weddings that almost didn’t happen, and even a bridegroom whisked away under clandestine circumstances for the D-Day landings."

The exhibition will run all season, until Sunday, November 12. The Museum is grateful for support from the North York Moors National Park Authority’s Local Businesses Tourism Contribution fund. Visitors are also able to explore the museum's beautiful grounds and buildings while there.

For more information about the exhibition and Ryedale Folk Museum, please visit the website: www.ryedalefolkmuseum.co.uk/whats-on-2/