Mr Dyson's son - also called Richard - was born at Fulford Maternity Hospital almost 50 years ago, in 1974.

He had spina bifida, and only lived for 16 days. "But they cared for him in the best possible way, with love," Mr Dyson said.

That came from Sister Willey, Mr Dyson says. Almost 50 years later, he will still never forget how she held baby Richard up behind a pane of glass for his grandparents to see him.

"I can still see Sister Willey's face. She really cared. She was one of my heroes. When I saw that she had died it brought it all back. I've shed a few tears."

Mrs Willey passed away at St James' Hospital in Leeds on March 21, aged 90. She had gone into hospital after suffering a fall at home, and then contracted Covid.

But her niece, Melanie Stockdale, says there is no blame attached to the hospital.

"She had been very frail in the last six months of her life," she said.

Melanie has described her aunt - who she says was more like a 'big sister' than an aunt to her and her own sister Juliet - as 'really generous, always cheerful and outgoing'. "People who had only just met her all got that impression," she said.

A Geordie by birth, Ellen Willey began her training as a nurse with the Queen Alexandra Royal Army Nursing Corps before becoming a midwife.

READ MORE:

She moved to York in 1958, and spent 25 years at the old Fulford Maternity Hospital, before becoming sister-in-charge of the Special Care Baby Unit at York Hospital.

In 1984 she helped set up the Special Care Baby Unit Support Group - which she remained closely involved with even after she retired in 1987.

In 2005, she was named Health Service Hero in the York Community Pride Awards. "Many young adults in York today owe their lives to Ellen and her team," read the citation.

Sister Ellen Willey, right, takes delivery of some specialist equipment for the Fulford Maternity Hospital (Image: York Press)

Interviewed in The Press in 2004, she recalled her time working at Fulford Maternity Hospital.

There was no sophisticated technology back then, she said.

"We just had us: our eyes and ears and hands. We relied on one another very much indeed."

But she admitted that in spite of everything, she had nothing but happy memories of the hospital. "It was a life-and-death place like all hospitals are, but looking back on it, yes, we had a happy time."

Ironically, for someone who spent her entire career looking after tiny babies, Mrs Willey and her husband Edward never had any children of their own.

A few years ago, they moved to Morley near Leeds to be closer to their nieces Melanie and Juliet.

Edward died five years ago, but Mrs Willey continued to live a full life and independent life right up until the end, Melanie said.

For her 90th birthday last year, she was surrounded by about 30 nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

"She was very much the 'elder' of the family!" Melanie said.

Mrs Willey's funeral was held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium in Leeds on Monday April 24.

But a 'Much Loved' page has been opened for those who want to leave tributes, at ellenwilley.muchloved.com/

The days when dads weren't allowed at births

In an interview with The Press in 2004 to mark the 20th anniversary of the closing of Fulford Maternity Hospital, Ellen Willey recalled her early years there.

She had come to York in December 1958 to complete her midwifery training.

"I can remember getting off the train and getting into a taxi to go to the hospital," she said. "It was way out in the wilderness. I thought, 'my God, where on earth am I going to be?'"

But she soon settled in. "It was a small hospital. There was a real family atmosphere."

In those early days, the facilities were very basic."You are talking about Nissen huts. We didn't have any high-tech."

But there was nursing home accommodation and a canteen. "We were well looked after."

Ellen Willey in later life (Image: Melanie Stockdale)

She later specialised in special baby care nursing. "It was very traumatic for the parents. We didn't have any sophisticated equipment at all.

"We just had us: our eyes and ears and hands. We relied on one another very much.

"In those days we had the mothers to look after as well. It wasn't easy."

Unlike today, dads weren't allowed to attend births. They only started to do so in the Sixties.

"Some of the consultants didn't like it if the dads were there," Sister Willey said. "They'd say, 'Get him out, get him out!'"

But the mums were expected to stay. "They were in for ten or 14 days, what they called the lying-in period. It was to get the mums back on their feet.

"When you think about it, at least the mothers were away from home and got the rest they needed before they got home."