As reported earlier today, in a parliamentary debate called by York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell, Government Minister Lee Rowley stopped short of signalling government intervention, but said the Lib Dem/ Green Council must consider the needs of the disabled.

Lee Rowley responds to Rachael Maskell MP in Westminster debate

Labour group leader Cllr Claire Douglas said: “The Minister made it clear that an accessible public realm is crucial for ensuring disabled people are not excluded from playing a full role in society, something we have been saying since this discriminatory ban was introduced.

"He also said that inclusive design has to consider the needs of all disabled people, and we know York's scheme singularly fails to do that.

Cllr Douglas continued: “Council officers have confirmed another, more balanced scheme is possible that ensures public safety while securing better Blue Badge holder access.

"This reflects the Minister’s comments about balancing the need to protect the public and not unduly imposing on the rights and freedoms of those who need to use a Blue Badge for essential reasons, to access everything the city centre has to offer."

York: Manetti’s café hits out at council for closing Lendal

The council opposition leader was pleased to hear of Chester’s example, which took measures whilst still allowing access to Blue Badge holders.

She added: “It speaks volumes for York Council that the ruling Liberal Democrat and Green politicians only chose to employ an access officer after approving its flawed scheme. Had they done so earlier, we may not be in this mess”.

Labour says it will reverse the Blue Badge ban should it win control of City of York Council in May 4th's local elections. It will also work with others to find ‘an appropriate solution’ to keep the city centre safe.