North Yorkshire Police said a woman lost her purse on Thanet Road in Foxwood near to the Acorn Rugby Club on March 13 and a man found the purse and was seen attempting to make purchases using a bank card.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in this image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230048299 when passing on information.