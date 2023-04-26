The company, based at Thorp Arch, near Tadcaster, received one of the 148 awards previously given by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Set up by Jess Warneken and Tom Johnson in 2014, the company aimed to supply dogs with a natural diet of unprocessed food that didn’t produce mountains of waste.

Naturaw employs 16 making the food, which is more akin ore akin to what dogs ate before the advent of highly processed convenience pet food. This includes high-welfare meat from British farms, with no fillers, grain, preservatives or anything artificial.

Director Chris Broadbent said: ''To receive the Kings Award for Enterprise is a huge, huge honour for us, and a testament to our team's hard work and resilience over the last few years in an incredibly challenging and unprecedented climate.''

Last year, Naturaw gained B-Corp certification for its dedication to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Co-founder Jess Warneken added: “Sustainability has always been at the heart of our entire business ethos, we have always gone the extra mile to do things better.”