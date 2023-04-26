Police in York looking to find a missing teenager in York say she's turned up safe and well.

As The Press reported earlier today, Macy Edeson, who is 16-years-old and was last seen at a family members address in York at 6.45pm on Monday (April 24).

A police spokesman said at the time: "Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries in the York area to locate Macy but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare."

But now the force say Macy has been found safe and well.

 