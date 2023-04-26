Among driving test centres Olivier Yolo targeted was the one in Scarborough, Chester Magistrates Court heard.

Olivier Yolo, 27, of Lathbury Road, Manchester, pleaded guilty to a total of seven charges of fraud by false representation.

The first of the deceptions, prosecutor Andrew Stewardson told the court, happened at the Chester Theory Test Centre in Granary Wharf, Steam Mill Street, on November 8, 2021.

Over the following months, similar frauds took place at test centres in Bolton, Stockport, Sheffield, Preston and Scarborough.

During the frauds, Yolo attempted to impersonate Emmanuel Owusu Kuragu, Freddie Kangi, Cristian Danilo Lopes Sartorato, Sawuna Mala and Phillipe Kasende, effectively taking their driver theory tests for them.

The frauds came to light, the court heard, on August 18, 2022, when Yolo tried to impersonate someone at Stockport test centre, and was stopped from taking the theory test.

Greater Manchester Police arrested Yolo, who admitted the offences in interview.

He said he received driving licences from a local barbershop and would have been paid £300 for each test taken.

Mr Stewardson said the frauds "undermined the system as a whole", there was "sophisticated planning" which went into the fraud, and the potential for a large number of victims with drivers who had not properly passed their theory test being ultimately allowed to drive.

The court heard there was little precedent for such an offence.

Defending, Stuart Flood said the fraud had been an agreement on behalf of a third party.

Yolo had no previous convictions and had entered a prompt guilty plea.

He denied receiving any money, and had taken the role for "easy money" due to struggling financially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yolo will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on May 24, with a pre-sentence report ordered. He was released on unconditional bail.