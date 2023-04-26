Cheshire-based Flexiss Group has opened a facility on Auster Road, Clifton Moor, which has more than 500 spaces over 36,000 sq ft.

Operating under the SureStore brand, it uses a fully-automated no-key access system, using Bluetooth technology with facial or thumbprint recognition.

Called Noke, the system will control gate access and every single lock in the facility, which the company says makes it one of the most secure storage facilities in the UK.

The York SureStore is the group’s first to use this system and the second funded by LGIM Industrial Property Investment Fund. It is also carbon neutral in operation.

The two partners plan to introduce the technology to other sites as well as make them also carbon neutral.

Flexiss Commercial Director Paul Whitaker said: “I am delighted to see the 12th SureStore open this April. With each new facility we have evolved and in York, we have brought both a specification which targets net-zero carbon in operation and a fully automated high security system into a multi-purpose facility, in what I believe is the first of its kind in the UK.”

He continued: “Through our Flexiss tech platform, customers can move in remotely and access their spaces without the need for a key but through their mobile devices, thanks to the Janus Nokē system which is installed in all of the 500+ spaces at York.

“With the Flexiss collection and delivery services and free Wi-Fi throughout I believe, like our other SureStore facilities, that this facility will be able to, through our commercial customers, bring employment and revenue to the York area for years to come.“,

Matthew Lilley, Assistant Fund Manager at LGIM Real Assets, added: “York SureStore is truly a best-in-class facility, marking our second self storage development to open in the last nine months.

“We are increasing our exposure to the sector with a growing pipeline – primarily through purpose-built developments which incorporate enhanced specifications from the design stage, which aim to achieve net zero carbon in operation.

“We continue to integrate new technologies, such as the Nokē system, allowing us to enhance the customer experience and drive outperformance. We look forward to continuing with this as precedent with our partners, Flexiss.”

The York facility on Auster Road offers 36,000 sq ft of premium storage space hosting alongside last mile logistic space, office and co-work opportunities. This includes flex-space work areas designed for the many start-up businesses of York and the surrounding areas.

Flexiss opened its first SureStore site in Bolton in 2018. It has since expanded its independent management platform to 17 facilities across the UK, with plans for future expansion using this technology.