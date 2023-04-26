The event has a clothing-optional policy, with dozens of cyclists riding through York city centre either completely nude, partially undressed or covered in body-paint.

Riders decorate their bodies and bikes with messages of protest against oil dependency and car culture.

The annual ride - which promises "bodies of all shapes and sizes on bikes" - hasn't been staged in the city since 2019 but is set to return on Saturday, June 10.

World naked Bike Ride is returning to York

One of the organisers, Anna Semlyen, said: "Originally a protest against oil dependency, climate change and pollution, it’s a fun form of nudism and freedom.

Anna Semlyen, one of the organisers of World Naked Bike Ride in York

"Some just want to parade on bikes with friends in outrageous outfits and body paint and get exercise.

"All cyclists are welcome, including introverts. Wear whatever feels right from nothing to undies, to a fancy dress outfit or a mask to keep anonymity. Marshalls will ensure it’s a safe ride for all abilities.

"It's a global clothing-optional protest against oil dependency and car culture and a celebration of cycling and the power and individuality of our bodies. Basically it's as much fun as you can have on a bike in one day, it's free and in a great cause."

She said the ride was "pleasure activism", but also sought to highlight road safety issues and the vulnerability of cyclists.

World naked Bike Ride. Picture: Garry Atkinson

"See our humanity as we call for better cycle provision on safer, slower roads – more 20mph limits - where drivers are considerate," she said.

"Give us space for instance when overtaking. Cyclists are traffic. As we aren’t driving there’s road space for others, cleaner air, healthier people and less strain on resources."

York World Naked Bike Ride will start at 4.15pm from the Fulford side of Millennium Bridge.

The route is still a work in progress but will pass through the centre of York at around 5pm and will likely return to Millennium Bridge for 5.30pm.

World naked Bike Ride. Picture: Mike Tipping

Organisers say the ride will be "easy and upbeat".

They add: "The ride is strictly clothing-optional, and no one will pressure you to wear more or less than you wish.

"We ride come rain or shine, so come prepared for the predicted weather. The ride is free of charge and everyone is welcome to join. Please ensure that your bike is in good working order.

"We generally set off in the late afternoon sunshine, looking resplendent in remarkable costumes, body paint, riding our decorated bikes. The route is worked out carefully each year and is different every time. It does always include the city centre and various other landmarks of cycling and culture in York."

World Naked Bike Ride. Picture: Frank Dwyer

The naked bike ride was first held in York in 2006.

Organisers added: "The cheering public is generally very supportive, and the North Yorkshire Police are very helpful in providing traffic control at junctions. The rides are fun and liberating, and show that some people are comfortable with their ordinary body."

For further information visit www.facebook.com/groups/york.wnbr or Twitter @YorkWNBR