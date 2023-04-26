The junior minister was responding for the government concerning the council measures and their impact on access to the city centre for disabled people, in a parliamentary debate which was called by York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell.

The Tuesday night debate followed the Lib-Dem/Green coalition-run council starting work on installing the £3.5M barriers this week, which will see High Petergate and Lendal closed for 5-6 weeks.

City of York Council was accused by Labour and other MPs of discrimination, with Ms Maskell also receiving backing from York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, who told the House: “I support every point she has put forward.”

Lee Rowley, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, did not directly say City of York Council was breaking the law, explaining under devolution local councils have the “freedom to forge their own path, but with rights come responsibilities.”

But Mr Rowley praised Ms Maskell for her efforts and said: “The government have always been unequivocal in saying that our high streets must be open to all.”

Councils also “need to take into account the relevant legislation. They are also responsible for ensuring that their actions are within the law.”

Echoing a call from a Conservative MP for York voters to vote on the matter in next month’s local elections, Mr Rowley also said of councils: “They are accountable to local people for their decisions, and indeed for their performance.”

Earlier, Ms Maskell told Parliament the new barriers prevented access for disabled people in vehicles, which meant they are “locked out of the city,” and she accused York council officials of “intransigence.”

“Even the St Sampson’s centre, a specialist social space for older people, is cordoned off. It is discrimination,” the Labour MP continued.

The MP also said if security was the issue, there would not be ‘inconsistencies’ like a ‘patchwork’ of CCTV cameras in the city centre.

Mitigation against terrorism had to be proportionate, Ms Maskell continued: “But let us be clear: disabled people are not terrorists, yet they are the ones being excluded.”

Calling for government support over security measures, she also said York Council is “clearly out of its depth” and “council executives should hang their heads in disgrace.”

Ms Maskell said a Labour Government would reverse the Blue Badge Ban and the Minister needs to “intervene urgently” and halt the engineering works.

In addition to his other comments, Mr Rowley also responded: “The fact that the subject had to be raised in this place tonight is indicative of the level of concern that has been expressed on both sides of the House about the challenges facing the city of York.”

City of York Council has yet to respond to our request for comment concerning Tuesday's debate.

Previously, the council has said the measures reflect those of other cities.

The bollards will still allow mobility scooters, wheelchairs, and pedestrians through, as well as deliveries by foot and hand cart. Vehicles will continue to be allowed to enter the streets outside the pedestrianised hours, a council spokesperson also said.