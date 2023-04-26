The new school will be in Alvertune Road in the northern part of Northallerton, where a major new housing development is taking place.

It will be run as a Church of England school by the Dales Academies Trust, who is yet to name the school, with a focus on serving the local community.

Work is expected to start on-site in June by contractors Hobson and Porter, commissioned by North Yorkshire County Council.

Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, executive member for education, learning and skills at North Yorkshire County Council, said: "This school will provide significant new pupil capacity in the area and will be a tremendous asset for the community.

"The Dales Academies Trust was chosen after very careful consideration and we are confident they will provide a wonderful environment for primary education, which is so important for the development of young children."

The 2024 opening date gives certainty to the availability of school places in a district, the council has said, where housing growth is increasing the population.

A phased opening will start with reception children in 2024, expanding to the full cohort over five years.

Bishop Paul Ferguson, the chair of the Dales Academy Trust, added: "This is a really exciting time for the Dales Academies Trust, the learners and Northallerton families.

"Together with the local authority and the Diocese of York, we aim to make this school a flagship of excellence in all areas of provision.

"We can’t wait to get started on developing plans for the new school including the curriculum, building design and stakeholder consultation.

"During the next 18 months and beyond, we will work hard together with our partners, including Hobson and Porter and Northallerton residents to deliver a school which is at the heart of the community."

The site is close to the new link road which spans the site earmarked for housing, ensuring access for pupils, staff and other members of the public is convenient.

Joe Booth, the business development director at Hobson and Porter, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to build this school, which will be a valuable contribution to the community of north Northallerton.

"Our schedule is to have construction completed in time for the 2024/5 academic year and we are looking forwards to the prospect of the school opening next September."