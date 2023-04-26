Humberside Police officers have been asked by HM Coroner to assist in finding the next of kin of 51-year-old Zhiayan Liang.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Zhiayan died in Bridlington on September 18, 2022, his death is not being treated as suspicious and despite extensive enquiries his next of kin has not been found.

"Zhiayan is thought to have originated from China but had been living in the UK for the last 10 years.

"He is believed to have lived or worked in the UK in the East Riding of Yorkshire as well as Sutton Coldfield, Bedford and London."

If you have any information that would help us locate Zhiayan Liang’s next of kin, call HM Coroner’s office on 01482 613011 or email them coronersoffice@hullcc.gov.uk or call the Humberside Police non-emergency number 101 quoting number 481 of 18 September 2022.