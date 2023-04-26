The York Opticians featuring Extreme eyewear is due to open on Thursday, May 18, at 86, Main Street, Fulford in the former Buckley for Flooring showroom.

Owner Simon Briggs said he has been trading as Extreme eyewear for more than 15 years, but when the property came up the opportunity to open an opticians was too good to miss.

The outside of the shop (Image: Simon Briggs)

Read next:

He said: "We specialise in prescription eyewear for sports and now we have decided to take the next step into a store front opticians with testing rooms.

"We have the latest equipment through out the practice from the testing rooms, to pre screening and the showroom.

"When I got the chance to buy the property in Fulford, it was too good to pass up.

"We got the building about six months ago and a lot of work has gone in since then, but now it's getting to the exciting stage of things.

"When I bought the building, Mr Buckley was keen for it to go to a local family as he still lives nearby and I now live in York and am originally from Pickering."

Inside the new store (Image: Simon Briggs)

As The Press reported last year, Buckley for Flooring went on the market for £450,000 for the business and freehold property.

The well-known flooring store opened in Main Street in 1988 operating from a single-fronted end terrace property.

The independent business covered York, Leeds, Harrogate, Pocklington, Easingwold, Selby and surrounding areas selling carpets, hard floors, wood, laminates, vinyl, non-slip floors, blinds and rugs, as well as flat weave runners, catering for mainstream as well as more bespoke collections.

At the time the owner retired after more than 30 years in business.

The new opticians will employ four other people besides Mr Briggs and will open from 9am-5pm Monday- Friday with the possibility of Saturday opening further down the line.