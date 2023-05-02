We challenged our Press Camera Club members to take photos on the theme of 'through the gap'.

As you can see, they had a lot of fun with the challenge.

It proved to be one of our most popular monthly competitions.

From a strong field, it was hard to pick the winner, but the honour (and £50 prize) goes to Lee Cocker for his image of Clifford's Tower 'through the gap'.

Congratulations to Lee and well done to all our finalists.

Winning entry by Lee Cocker (Image: Lee Cocker)

The theme for May will be #YorkPastAndPresent - we look forward to seeing your entries.

To join the club, search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.