North Yorkshire Police officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to after the theft of an electric bike from outside a Harrogate supermarket.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The incident happened at Aldi in Old Beck Road at around 3.10pm on Saturday April 15. The bike had been left secure outside the store - and a man entered B&Q next door, then rode the bike away.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise a man pictured on CCTV, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email joanne.fawectt@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 371 Joanne Fawcett.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230066912 when passing on information.