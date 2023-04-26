David Swales and his family have raised money for Saint Catherine's in honour of his wife Sonia, who passed away in 2020 after being cared for by the hospice.

A fundraising event was held in February as it would have been Sonia’s 60th birthday and marked three years since her passing. To raise this amount the evening had an auction, raffle and tombola.

David said: “This is just our way of giving back after the incredible care that Sonia and us all as a family received when she was with Saint Catherine’s.

“The team at Saint Catherine’s were absolutely incredible to us all. During the 10 days that Sonia was on the In-Patient Unit, nothing was too much trouble.

"We were able to stay overnight and we even had Sunday dinners made up for us, a tremendously difficult time was made a lot easier by their care and compassion."

The family set themselves a target of raising £11,000 for the charity after the care that Sonia and themselves received during the latter stages of her life and through this event and others, including Frankie Gardiner taking on the Great North Run, the family have now achieved this feat.