Georgie, from Harrogate, will attend CarFest, a family festival in Hampshire launched in 2012 to raise funds for UK children’s charities.

The festival is on a mission to 'Do More Good' by spreading the word about how the money raised from ticket sales for CarFest directly supports eight charities across the UK – including Teenage Cancer Trust.

As part of their mission, CarFest has picked nine people who each represent one of the nine charity partners who will receive funds from this year’s event. One of the faces of the festival’s Do More Good Campaign is Georgie.

Georgie was only 13 when she was diagnosed with Acute T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2018. She had six months of intensive treatment by the Teenage Cancer Trust at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Georgie, 18, said: “I was always really sporty and I started to get out of breath easily and I thought that I was becoming unfit.

“It wasn’t until I developed large lumps on my neck and shoulders that I went to the doctors.

“A month later, in July 2018, I was referred to the hospital. I was really scared as I have a big phobia of hospitals and needles.

“I was told how serious it was and that I needed to start the treatment quickly. I came to the realisation of how ill I was.

“My mum stayed most nights when I was in hospital as I had a special room on the Teenage Cancer Trust unit.

“Having her there helped and made me feel less alone. I had to stay overnight at Christmas in 2018 as I had an infection.

“It wasn’t the same as being at home, but Teenage Cancer Trust made it really nice. I got presents and we had a Christmas dinner. My mum, grandma and brother were able to visit me.”

While Georgie was in hospital, her isolation was made easier by her youth support coordinators Cat and Padma. Cat told her about Find Your Sense of Tumour event (FYSOT) early on in her treatment, but she was too unwell to go. But, when Cat told Georgie that it was running in 2022 she jumped at the chance to go.

FYSOT is a weekend event for young people who have had cancer. It is a chance to connect with other people, build confidence and try new things.

Held over the bank holiday weekend in August, the event will again host seven festivals in one - AdventureFest, FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, StarFest, SpaFest and CarFest.

Since it launched, the event has raised over £24 million for its charity partners.