This is not because of their modern design idiom, because modern design can be successfully integrated with traditional architectural forms.

No, it is because of their excessive height and bulk. They are just too big and bulky - completely out of kilter with the traditional human scale of this city.

The attached photograph of a student mega-block on Lawrence Street, smack up against two-storey housing, amply demonstrates this. It is manifestly wrong.

This example is in a suburban location but similar excesses have been allowed all over the city. They are damaging to the special quality of York and visitors do not come here to see them. They come for the history and quaintness that is being steadily eroded.

Matthew Laverack, architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York

Emergency? What emergency?

On page 7 of Saturday’s Press was a story headlined ‘Emergency phone alert warning’, warning that an emergency alert from the Government would be tested on our mobile phones on Sunday.

This warning reminded me of the Men In Black scenario of an alien invasion, but hidden! Frankly this unnerved me: are we due one?

However, on Sunday my mobile didn’t pick this message up at all, and asking around neither did many more of my colleagues.

What was it all about?

In my day as a Royal Observer officer, we were trained to respond to these sorts of messages because of the Cold War. Now with Russian ‘trawler spy vessels’ off our coastlines analysing our defences, what is our Government up to in sneaking in this phone alert?

We need more transparency.

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe

Memories of Miss Banks

One Saturday afternoon, in my time working at Banks and Son, I decided to purchase a copy of Bairstow’s ‘Lamentation’.

I had to make this ‘staff purchase’ through Miss Banks, but found her dozing in the General Office. Too shy to wake her I tip-toed back through the doorway, but as I did so the floorboards creaked, and the noise roused her.

“What is it, Malcolm, what is it?” “Bairstow’s ‘Lamentation’, Miss Banks.” “How much is it?” “Sixteen pence.” “Take it, Malcolm, take it - with my compliments!”

Malcolm Smart, Sales Assistant at Banks and Son for 37 years,

Great North Way, York