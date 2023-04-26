WHAT better gift for a young mum than having a baby arrive on Mother's Day?
That was the experience of Lizzie Holt who gave birth to bundle of joy Riley Roman Russell on Mothering Sunday - March 19 -
at York Hospital.
Riley is just one of seven new babies we are meeting today. Congrats to all the new parents and a big thank you for sending in your baby's photos.
Time to meet this week's new babies...
Arlo Axel Saville
Baby's date of birth?
26/02/2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 11oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Natalie Parkin & Daniel Saville
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Barmby Moor
Anything unusual about the birth?
Totally different experience to my first. In a good way. Everything happened so fast, from arriving at the hospital to being in labour to baby being born, all within two hours.
---
Riley Roman Russell
Baby's date of birth?
19th March 2023
Baby's weight?
7lb
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Lizzie Holt
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born on Mother's Day
---
Ivar Steele
Baby's date of birth?
March 15, 2023
Baby's weight?
5lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Kelly and Adam Steele
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Clifton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Made an early appearance by nine days
---
Freddie Edgar
Baby's date of birth?
March 22, 2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Danielle Bellwood & Sam Edgar
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Tang Hall, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Had a planned c section but he couldn't wait any longer and came early hours of the morning of.
---
Nola Anne Church
Baby's date of birth?
24 March, 2023
Baby's weight?
7.3lbs
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Emmie Theakstone and Billy Church
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Dringhouses, York
---
Dottie-Rose
Baby's date of birth?
February 25, 2023
Baby's weight?
7lbs
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Victoria and Robert
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Clifton, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born by emergency c- section
---
Millie Julie Quinn
Baby's date of birth?
March 12, 2023
Baby's weight?
6lbs 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Kayleigh Nelson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
All went fine.
---
* These photos will appear in The Press on Tuesday, May 2
