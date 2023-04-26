That was the experience of Lizzie Holt who gave birth to bundle of joy Riley Roman Russell on Mothering Sunday - March 19 -

at York Hospital.

Riley is just one of seven new babies we are meeting today. Congrats to all the new parents and a big thank you for sending in your baby's photos.

Time to meet this week's new babies...

Arlo Axel Saville

Arlo (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

26/02/2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 11oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Natalie Parkin & Daniel Saville

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Barmby Moor

Anything unusual about the birth?

Totally different experience to my first. In a good way. Everything happened so fast, from arriving at the hospital to being in labour to baby being born, all within two hours.

---

Riley Roman Russell

Riley (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

19th March 2023

Baby's weight?

7lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Lizzie Holt

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born on Mother's Day

---

Ivar Steele

Ivar (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

March 15, 2023

Baby's weight?

5lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Kelly and Adam Steele

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Made an early appearance by nine days

---

Freddie Edgar

Freddie (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

March 22, 2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Danielle Bellwood & Sam Edgar

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Tang Hall, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Had a planned c section but he couldn't wait any longer and came early hours of the morning of.

---

Nola Anne Church

Nola (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

24 March, 2023

Baby's weight?

7.3lbs

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Emmie Theakstone and Billy Church

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Dringhouses, York

---

Dottie-Rose

Dottie-Rose (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

February 25, 2023

Baby's weight?

7lbs

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Victoria and Robert

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born by emergency c- section

---

Millie Julie Quinn

Millie (Image: supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

March 12, 2023

Baby's weight?

6lbs 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Kayleigh Nelson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

All went fine.

---

* These photos will appear in The Press on Tuesday, May 2

