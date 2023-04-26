The tech giant has become a somewhat popular destination for desirable products at competitive prices, delivered straight to the door.

However, with so much on offer, many consumers may struggle to sort between the deals beyond the major sales like Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Co-founder of the shopping community website LatestDeals.co.uk, Tom Church, has created the ultimate guide to help customers find bargains all year round.

18 ways Amazon customers can save up to £377 on their shopping

1. Amazon’s Foreign Websites Can Be Cheaper

The LatestDeals co-founder suggests that shopping at one of Amazon's other websites like in the US or Europe means you might be able to find the same product for less - including the delivery costs.

Users can compare the costs of different products on various tools like Hagglezon, Trycross, and MaxSpar among others.

Tom shared: "For example, I found an LG 43” TV that was £711 in UK, but £334 in Germany’s store, saving £377.

"You can login to different country stores with your same Amazon login details - but of course delivery times will be longer and you have to make sure any increased cost still results in a saving".

The money savvy expert also explained that Amazon normally includes any taxes required.

However, on bigger items shoppers may need to pay some import duties but the delivery company will inform them.

2. Secret Amazon price match

At the bottom of every Amazon page, there is a link that reads ‘Would you like to tell us about a lower price?’, Tom explained.

He went on to say: "By clicking on it and sharing the link where you found a lower price, Amazon may drop their price to match or beat it within a few days.

"This is a great tip for Prime members to save on delivery costs that other companies may charge".

3. Amazon Deal Stacks

The shopping expert has also shared an 'advanced deal hunting' technique with bargain-hungry consumers.

Customers can use Amazon Lightning Deals for limited-time offers which also allows them to cash in on coupons and vouchers too.

Tom explained that customers might come across a product that's been reduced as part of the Lightning Deal but if they scan the page, there might be an extra voucher that can be used in a 'Deal Stack'.

Unfortunately, there are no tools yet to find these deals but Latest Deals has gathered some of the latest Deal Stacks on its website.

4. Use Amazon App’s barcode scanner when you’re in the shops

Tom also recommends to shoppers to get the Amazon app and use the barcode scanner in the search box.

The consumer expert continued: "Next time you’re in a shop you can scan the barcode of a product and find it on Amazon’s website (ebay and price comparison app Idealo have the same thing too).

"But, before you rush to buy it online, note that High Street shops such as Next, Holland and Barrett, and Halfords might price match.

"So show a shopping assistant that you found it cheaper online and ask them to price match. If they do, great, if they don’t, you found it cheaper online".

Shopping on Amazon warehouse and using its gift finder tool are among the ways shoppers can save money. (Michel Spingler, File/AP) (Image: Michel Spingler, File/AP)

5. Use the Amazon Gift Finder tool

Described as 'the simplest tool for people to get started', Tom suggests using the price filter on Amazon's finder tool to help you stay in your budget and find a bargain faster.

Shoppers can get gifts for under £10 and they can even filter the results for further deals or products that come gift wrapped.

6. Discover Amazon voucher codes

The Amazon vouchers page is 'a hidden gem', according to the LatestDeals co founder.

The page offers access to many current vouchers on Amazon as well as deals that could save customers up to 70% on the products they want.

After selecting a product, users should click on Collect Voucher and proceed to checkout where the discount will be automatically applied.

7. Try using Amazon Business if eligible

Amazon has a business website where customers can find products in bulk, ex-VAT, and different deals just like the likes of Costco and Bookers.

If you’re self-employed, have a business, or could do it through someone else, it’s worth a rummage.

8. Amazon Warehouse Deals

Explore the Amazon Warehouse for an easy way to save up to 50% on high-quality products, Tom recommends.

This 'secret' section features items that have been returned by customers for various reasons, such as changing their minds or unwanted purchases.

"Despite being used and possibly having damaged packaging, these products are fully functional and have been tested by Amazon", the shopping expert added.

"Members of LatestDeals.co.uk really enjoy Amazon Warehouse deals during Black Friday, where you can get up to 30% off on top of the already reduced warehouse prices.

"However, it might be best to avoid buying returned jigsaw puzzles from the Amazon Warehouse. You never know if they’re missing a piece or two!".

9. Discover great deals at the Amazon Outlet

The Amazon Outlet lets savvy shoppers purchase overstocked items at reduced prices.

Customers can select the category they want to explore and use filters like price, discount percentage, and Prime Delivery availability to find the best bargains.

Tom urges: "Don’t miss the Overstock Deals section for even bigger savings. I find this particularly good for buying baby clothes for my son."

10. Save over £60 with Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed lets consumers keep up with the latest tech on a budget, the LatestDeals co-founder said.

He added: "These professionally inspected and tested products work and look like new and come with a one-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

"Choose from a wide range of items including laptops, smartphones, computers, tablets, and kitchen appliances.

"However, it’s still worth searching other sites such as MusicMagpie and BlackMarket to see if you can find cheaper refurbished prices".

11. Order Just Under £25?

Non-Amazon Prime members should look for low-cost items like 99p toothpicks, tweezers, or dental floss to push their total over £25 and qualify for free delivery.

And as a result, they can save the usual £4.49 delivery fee.

The ultimate guide to shopping at Amazon was created by co-founder of the shopping community website LatestDeals.co.uk, Tom Church. ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

12. No Prime? Get Free Click & Collect at Lockers, Post Offices and Morrisons

Those who don't have Amazon Prime and aren't close to the £25 minimum spend for free delivery may be eligible to get free click and collect at an Amazon Locker.

There are thousands of items where you may be eligible to get free click-and-collect at an Amazon Locker.

These are located in thousands of gyms, petrol stations, Morrisons, and Post Offices. Have a look at the delivery options at checkout.

13. Consider Amazon Prime membership for the savings

Amazon Prime membership offers a range of benefits, including free two-day delivery, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals.

In the UK, the membership currently costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

Tom added: "The membership fee can be expensive, so it’s important to evaluate if the benefits are worth the cost for your individual needs.

"Also, don’t forget to sign up for the 30-day free trial around Prime Day or Black Friday when there are the most deals".

14. Become a savvy shopper by using price history graphs

Tools like Idealo, Keepa, and CamelCamelCamel, can help consumers track the price history of products and determine if it’s a good time to buy, Tom commented.

The savvy shopper said: "Sellers on Amazon often use sneaky pricing strategies such as the “YO-YO'' where it goes up and down every week.

"Price history graphs empower you to buy on the lows and avoid the highs. Don’t forget to compare prices with Idealo which has a wide range of retailers".

15. Take advantage of Amazon price tracking tools

There are several websites and browser extensions that can track the price history of Amazon products and notify you when the price drops.

This can help customers save money by avoiding purchasing a product at full price. Some popular options are CamelCamelCamel, Keepa, and Honey.

Users can also create a deal alert on the deals community website LatestDeals.co.uk, and when a member of the public has spotted it’s available on sale or has a voucher code, they’ll be notified.

16. Don’t miss out on Amazon Lightning Deals!

These limited-time offers are available for just a few hours or until they’re sold out.

Tom recommends regularly checking the Lightning Deals page for amazing discounts across all categories, from electronics to home and kitchen to fashion.

17. Save money and time with Amazon’s Subscribe and Save program

Customers can set up automatic deliveries for frequently used products like household items and groceries.

Tom says that it’s a convenient option for those looking to save both time and money. and he uses it for the likes of baby wipes and coffee capsules.

18. Get a Year’s Worth of Deliveroo Plus for free

Amazon Prime customers can connect their account to Deliveroo, the takeaway delivery service, and get a year’s worth of Deliveroo Plus for free.

Users get unlimited free delivery on orders over £25 with delivery costs being about £3.99 per order which means its worth over £40 a year.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.