On Monday May 8, Malton-based skateboarder Ryan Swain will attempt two Guinness World Records at Elvington Airfield in York - as he aims to smash the records for the furthest distance travelled on a skateboard in both 12 and 24 hours.

Ryan said he is taking on the challenge to raise money and awareness for mental health charities Mind, Andy’s Man Club and Next Steps.

Ryan, who also works as a presenter, said: "I am more driven, focused and up for this than ever before and on Monday, one way or another, history will be made.

"Even if I don’t break the current world records I’m going to give it everything I’ve got - and raising funds and awareness for charities and topics which are close to my heart mean way more to me.

"Without fail this has to be the biggest moment of my life, apart from when my children were born. It’s monumental not just for me or for the sport and the nation, but also for my chosen charities.

"I’m nervous but I’ll channel my nerves and ADHD in to this and hopefully that’ll power me through. Endurance is all about been able to take your mind out of your body.

"I’d personally like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, a special thank to you my sponsor Etnies Footwear, Skateboard GB, Liberalis Skateboards, Nutrein and Everyone Active fitness centre. Thanks for all your donations so, please keep them coming in."

Ryan has been training and putting in the work for this challenge (Image: UGC)

The challenge is the equivalent to 14 full marathons in one day - and Ryan has been training tirelessly around the clock at Everyone Active gyms in Ryedale who have supported him through this.

The event is open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend and watch Ryan take on his challenge, which starts at 9am.

Ryan is hoping to pack the airfield with spectators and supporters from across North Yorkshire and beyond and is inviting the general public to come and get behind him and the charity.

He said: "The charity team provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem - and, like myself, they campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding, which is needed within society more than ever right now.

"I always say that mental health isn’t a destination but a process, it’s about how you drive and not where you are going."

Ryan has received over £2,000 in sponsors so far and is fundraising for mind via his Just Giving page with all the proceeds going directly to the charity.