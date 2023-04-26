Police in York are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find a missing teenager.

Macy Edeson, who is 16-years-old was last seen at a family members address in York at 6.45pm on Monday (April 24).

A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries in the York area to locate Macy but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare."

Macy is described as a white, of slim build and she has long brown hair which is often in a ponytail. Macy is approximately 5 foot in height and was last seen wearing white pyjamas with a black coat which has a furry hood.

Anyone who has seen her or has information that could assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12230073332 when passing information.