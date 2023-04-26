EMERGENCY crews have been called to a police incident in York.
York Rescue Boat was called out at about 10.18pm last night (April 25) to an incident near to the Foss Basin where the River Foss meets the River Ouse, close to the Foss Barrier just outside the city centre.
A spokesman for the volunteer rescue service said they were called in with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and North Yorkshire Police.
They said: "The incident was brought to a safe conclusion by police on the scene and a person was taken into the care of the ambulance crews."
