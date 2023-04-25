A DRIVER has crashed into the central reservation on a busy road through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called to the A1(M) in the early hours this morning (April 25) after reports of a crash.
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "The crash was on the A1M between Allerton Park and Boroughbridge. The vehicle had ended up in the central reservation.
"Thankfully there were no injuries and my thanks to Yorkshire Ambulance and for their assistance.
"We managed to get the motorway back open quickly.
"The driver has been interviewed and reported."
