The news comes after Spain is expected to see record-breaking temperatures this week with a high of 40 degrees, forecasters have said.

This would break the previous record of 37.4 degrees set in 2011.

The extreme weather is happening because of weather patterns that are pumping hot, dry air north from the Sahara, Sky News reports.

Spain's maximum temperature for April may be exceeded over the coming days as hot humid air is drawn north from Africa.



Further north, cold Artic air has led to temperatures widely below the April average. pic.twitter.com/OH1eq86UJF — Met Office (@metoffice) April 25, 2023

Although a ‘cold blob’ is currently hovering over northern Europe as a low-pressure system moves east and draws Arctic air to the south, the UK is expected to warm up.

Experts warn UK is expected to have a 'hot, dry summer'





The National Drought Group (NDG) has warned water companies and customers to prepare for a hot, dry summer.

Environment Agency Executive Director and NDG chair John Leyland said: “Whilst water levels have improved across most of the country, a dry February followed by an particularly wet March has highlighted that we cannot rely on the weather alone to preserve our most precious resource ahead of summer.

“This is why the Environment Agency, water companies and our partners continue to take action to ensure water resources are in the best possible position both for the summer and for future droughts.

The UK could see another summer with high temperatures (Image: Canva)

“We all owe it to the environment and wildlife to continue to use water carefully to protect our precious rivers, lakes and groundwater.”

East Anglia as well as Devon and Cornwall remain in drought, while South West Water has also introduced an additional temporary ban on hosepipes in the Roadford area from today (April 25).

Why will the UK have a hot summer in 2023?





High temperatures this year could also rise due to the “flipping of a massive ocean current in the Pacific Ocean,” according to Sky News.

This is known as a natural process called ‘El Niño’. However, it results in substantial amounts of “extra heat that's stored deep within the ocean being released into the atmosphere, adding to the effect of greenhouse gases.”