POLICE in York have seized an electric scooter during an operation in the city.
North Yorkshire Police say that the vehicle was seized during a successful traffic operation last night (April 24) in Hull Road.
A police spokesman said: "Words of advice were given to both cyclists and scooter riders.
"We finished by seizing an electric scooter, the rider had no insurance or driving licence.
"Please ensure you know the rules on electric scooters.
"If you're using an e-scooter in public in an antisocial manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.
"When riding an e-scooter, we would always recommend wearing safety protection such as a helmet and to keep to the speed limit."
If riders don't have a licence, or the correct licence, or are riding without insurance they could face a fixed penalty notice:
- with a £300 fine and six penalty points on your licence for having no insurance
- up to £100 fine and three to six penalty points for riding without the correct licence
They could also be committing an offence if caught:
- riding on a pavement; Fixed Penalty Notice and possible £50 fine
- using a mobile phone or other handheld mobile device while riding; £200 and six penalty points
- riding through red lights; Fixed Penalty Notice, £100 fine and possible penalty points
- drink driving: the same as if you were driving a car, you could face court imposed fines, a driving ban and possible imprisonment
