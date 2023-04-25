North Yorkshire Police say that the vehicle was seized during a successful traffic operation last night (April 24) in Hull Road.

A police spokesman said: "Words of advice were given to both cyclists and scooter riders.

"We finished by seizing an electric scooter, the rider had no insurance or driving licence.

"Please ensure you know the rules on electric scooters.

"If you're using an e-scooter in public in an antisocial manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

"When riding an e-scooter, we would always recommend wearing safety protection such as a helmet and to keep to the speed limit."

If riders don't have a licence, or the correct licence, or are riding without insurance they could face a fixed penalty notice:

with a £300 fine and six penalty points on your licence for having no insurance

up to £100 fine and three to six penalty points for riding without the correct licence

They could also be committing an offence if caught: