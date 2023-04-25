North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said Knaresborough and Harrogate crews attended to assist police and ambulance at a road traffic collision (RTC) on the A59 between Knaresborough and the A1 at around 8.55am today (April 25).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Cutting equipment was used by fire and rescue personnel to release one casualty."

As reported by The Press earlier today, North Yorkshire Police officers closed the A59 between Knaresborough and the A1 motorway after a "serious crash".

The road reopened this afternoon.