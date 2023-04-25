Staff at the pub chain can see assessment and diagnosis for autism and Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Employees diagnosed with such neurodiverse conditions will receive guidance and signposting on treatment pathways, including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), which is helpful in treating autism and ADHD.

The government estimates 15% of the UK population is neurodivergent but it is not easy getting such an assessment.

Karen Bates, Chief People Officer at BrewDog, said: “We are aware a proportion of our employees are likely to be neurodivergent and that some of these individuals will be without diagnosis. Only recently our CEO James Watt spoke out about his recent autism and ADHD diagnosis at the age of 40.

“This year, we have increased the mental health programmes that our employees can access, and we are really pleased to have partnered with Onebright to provide world leading clinical expertise and strategic guidance on our neurodivergent mental health provision.”

Securing an ADHD or autism diagnosis in adulthood can significantly impact daily functioning and build a better understanding of how to work with neurodiverse benefits to enhance different areas of life, including employment.

Focus, attention to detail, retention of information, creativity and analytical skills are all great examples of how neurodiverse individuals can bring new and different perspectives to organisations and teams.

Tim Dunn, Chief Commercial Officer at Onebright, said: “Mental health support forms part of wider wellbeing at work, but it can be difficult for employers to know what type of support they should provide and where to start.

“It has been great working with Karen and the team at BrewDog to understand their business needs and employee requirements, and to help them formulate a strategy to provide tailored mental health support to their workforce.”