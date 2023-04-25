Nick Grant, who has extensive management experience in logistics and warehousing at Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Asda, joins the company in a newly created role of Head of Operations.

As Head of Operations Nick will head up both PPS’ warehouse and driver teams across the company’s two depots in York and Keighley and will be responsible for ensuring PPS’ internal processes keep up with the company’s growth.

Jodie Armstrong, who has over five years’ experience in B2B marketing, joins PPS as the company’s first Marketing Manager. One of her first projects will be to help launch a new website for the janitorial supplier.

Completing the cohort of new additions was Lauren Purvis, who joins as Finance Assistant from Jaguar Land Rover, and Ryan Nelson who joins as a Delivery Driver, having previously been a Team Leader at Argos.

The new additions take PPS’ headcount to 57, an increase of 9% this year.

The business says it is on track for a record financial year with revenue up by more than £1m versus the previous year.

Last November, PPS won the Large Business of the Year Category in the York Press Business Awards.

2022 also saw the company invest in a fleet of electric vehicles.

It also completed the merger last June with Keighley-based Scott Janatorial Supplies, which it acquired in February 2021 for a seven-figure sum, increasing its turnover by 61%.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, Managing Director of PPS, said this week: “We’re delighted to welcome Nick, Jodie, Lauren and Ryan to the PPS family.

“We’re in the middle of an ambitious growth plan that has seen us more than double in size over the past few years, and these new additions are with one eye on the future. We’ve looked for people that we believe can grow with us.

“The new roles of Head of Operations and Marketing Manager will play a big part in this future growth... I can’t imagine there are many companies that have got to our size with pretty much zero marketing.

“While we grow, we are committed to ensuring that the exceptional level of service our customers have become accustomed to doesn’t drop – in fact we believe we can take it to another level yet still.”

Based in York and Keighley, PPS provides products including cleaning products, hand towels, toilet tissue, soap, coffee cups, floor care machines and much more.

Customers range from schools and hospitality venues to industrial and catering facilities.

PPS is a member of the Jangro buying group, which promises the best products and prices, plus comprehensive training and resources.

More information about the business can be found at www.pps-essentials.co.uk.