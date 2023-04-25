The incident happened at an address in Castle Road, Scarborough, at 2pm on Sunday, April 9, and involved two men who entered a property and assaulted the occupants.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that both victims of the assault sustained injuries, with one having to be assessed in hospital.

Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information, quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230063081.