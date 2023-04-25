Villagers turned out in force recently to celebrate the pub, which has been run by the same family for over 80 years.

York CAMRA Chairman, Chris Tregellis, said: “The Thompson's Arms is the quintessential village pub at the heart of the community. With the hospitality sector going through difficult times, it has never been more important to celebrate pubs.

“One village pub has already unfortunately closed so it is crucial the Thompson's Arms is protected and celebrated so it can continue to serve the village for many years to come"

Pub landlord Stuart Calder said he was very proud to win the award.

He told the Press: “There’s not many proper pubs left that just do beer and not food. Prices are cheap, the beers are good. I have had it 24 years, my mother 30 years and my grandfather for 32 years.”