The issue, which appears to have started shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, April 25, is affecting the Twitter’s website and app.

Many users are having issues viewing replies and threads of tweets.

One user said: “Is Twitter down for everyone or is it just my internet?”

Another added: “’Like’ function not working. I am checking new follower accounts - which clearly have tweeted multiple times, according to the info top left of their profiles - but Twitter is currently telling me they haven't tweeted.”

Twitter down or just my internet having problem — F🫧🪽 (@o_sohneya) April 25, 2023

While a third said they were having issues viewing their timeline.

Twitter is yet to acknowledge the problem, which has seen thousands of people taking to the social media site to complain of the issues.

Is Twitter down?





According to DownDetector, 56% of the reported problems are to do with the website, while 32% of issues are taking place on the app version of the platform.

There are also issues with the site’s server connection with 12% reporting problems.

More than 1,000 Twitter users have reported issues on DownDetector.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.