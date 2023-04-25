The Company of Merchant Adventurers’ of the City of York is hosting the event on Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1 aiming to raise £10,000 for the Merchant Adventurers’ Charitable Trust.

Held in the stunning, 666 year old, Merchant Adventurers’ Hall and garden, the festival promises a weekend of quality ales, exceptional food and local entertainment, provided by YO1 Radio, all in the heart of the city.

The building was first built in 1357 to provide a base for charity, worship and business in York.

Now, the Grade I-listed building and scheduled historic monument is a museum and based to the 170-member company.

A Merchant Adventurer was originally someone who risked or ‘adventured’ his or her own money in overseas trade bringing back goods and wealth to York.

Supported by Brew York, the focus of the festival will be on Yorkshire Breweries with more than 50 cask beers and 20 craft keg beers and lagers from over 30 breweries.

There will also be talks from some of the breweries, plus part, tasting and panels.

Furthermore, there will also be cider, wine, soft drinks, and street food.

Merchant Adventure and co-founder of Brew York Lee Grabham said: “A charity beer festival in the Merchant Adventurers Hall will be a great addition to the York social calendar and allow people to have a bit of fun in a beautiful and completely unparalleled setting whilst learning a little of the Company and the work that they do in support of local primary and secondary education.

“Brew York have great pride in being principal sponsor of this event and look forward to seeing a many of you as possible across the festival bars!”

The charitable trust aims to provide ‘inspirational experiences’ for local schoolchildren, become aware of opportunities in business and enterprise and maximise their potential. This includes visits to the 14th Century hall for the teaching of history, business and enterprise for secondary aged children and an annual programme of public lectures on Arts, Science and Business.

Joe Horsley, Governor of the Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York said: “We are delighted to be introducing the Beer Festival to the Merchant Adventurers’ calendar.

"Our support of education and in particular business and enterprise education is hugely important to us. Our charitable projects aim to open doors and minds and inspire the next generation of York entrepreneurs.”

Cllr Ashley Mason, chair of the Merchant Adventurers Charity Committee added: “’We hope to make this a very successful event and repeat each year to support the education of business and enterprise for York schoolchildren’’

To book your tickets go to www.yo1radio.co.uk/vouchers/